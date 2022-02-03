A non-governmental organization, Oil Money foundation (OMF), has earmarked the sum of €380 million to assist registered orphanage homes and others in Nigeria and other African nations to cushion their expenses on the children in 2022.

The foundation said that the fund would aid the homes that had over the years shouldered the responsibility of picking babies from the streets and assisting indigents children to become better citizens for the country.

Speaking on the inspiration behind his philanthropic gestures, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo maintained that the act of giving was not a burden but a source of joy to him and the entire Oil Money Foundation Founder team members.

OMF works mostly with poor children. The organisation offers programs that expand education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people.

The organisation stated that it works were mostly to alleviate the suffering of the poor children, who have long future ahead of them.

It helps children to lead more productive and healthier lives. It supports children with education, safety, early preparation against pandemics. It also helps families to start their own business and also help many pupils in paying their fees in several schools.

He added: “As a public figure, I receive thousands of messages daily. I do a lot of giveaways on Instagram and also privately respond to people who reach out to me for help. Still, I can hardly reply to everyone. So, very soon I will be unveiling a platform where the needy will be answered

“We also focus on the wellbeing of families for them to start their own businesses and also help many pupils in paying their fees in many schools across the country,” the foundation said in statement made available to the media yesterday.

The Oil Money Foundation touched the lives of some widows in Lagos and Edo states recently. The widows were assisted with donation of food items, mattresses among other items to now fewer than 150 of them.

“These was done to show the widows that an organidation has them in its programme and more importantly to assist them and cater for their needs particularly things that they can’t afford,” added Oil Money.

OMF provides medical care, equipment, and service. It was founded in November 5, 2020 and worked in 11 states in Nigeria including some African countries, oil money foundation is nonprofitable organisation and it’s being funded by Billionaire Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo a Nigeria Uk Based Entrepreneur and philanthropist.