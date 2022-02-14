Esther Onyegbula

The Anioma people of Delta in Lagos have endorsed the Isama of Onicha Ugbo, High Chief Michael Diji as their presidential candidate for the Ohanaeze Lagos branch stool.

It is the turn of the Igbo indigenes of Delta State to produce the next Ohanaeze leader and the state and stakeholders from the igbo speaking communities have unanimously agreed that Diji, a patron of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Lagos is most qualified for the post, all factors considered.

Ohaneze comprises all Igbo speaking people of Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers and Enugu.

According to the leader of the only umbrella socio cultural organisation of Delta igbo speaking communities affiliated and recognised by Ohanaeze worldwide, chief Chuks Chukwujindu Smith, “We the Anioma people of Delta State have unanimously endorsed High Chief Micheal Diji (Isama of Onicha Ugbo) as our authentic candidate for the office of the president of Ohaneze Ndi lgbo, Lagos State.

Njiko Ndi Anioma is the only socio cultural organisation of Igbos of Delta state stock duly affiliated and recognised by Ohanaeze national body and the organisation, following due process, has unanimously adopted the best candidate. According to a stakeholder, this time, we want bring out someone that will give us quality leadership.

High Chief Michael Diji, the Isama of Onicha Ugbo, who has paid his dues in finance, leasing and logistics sector, is a fellow of the Institute of chattered Corporate Accountants of West Africa. He also has his MBA in Banking & Finance from Lagos State University.

He also has his doctorate degree in Financial Management and Corporate Governance from European American University.

High Chief Diji is also a fellow of Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria and a member of the Equipment leasing Association of Nigeria.

He is a first class high chief in Delta State and has been a Patron of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Lagos State since 2018.

Chief Michael Diji was enlisted into the United Nations Volunteers for Peace in Africa (UNVPA) and rated under this category among African Union (AU) members.

For his sterling accomplishments in the leasing industry in Nigeria, the PINK Awards had years back conferred the prestigious Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year prize on the Managing Director of First Choice Leasing, Chief Michael Diji. Same year this organisation won integrity in business award.

The technocrat, who is married to Chief Mrs Gloria Diji, has bagged many awards.