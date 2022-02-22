.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the people of the state will determine the second term of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The party was reacting to a statement purportedly credited to the erstwhile Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, linking Abiodun, to a “planned delay” or “postponement” of the APC’s national convention and presidential primary election.

In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, Lukman was advised to leave the governor out of those he claimed to have canvassed for the postponement of the national convention of the APC.

He said the claim could not be justified saying that Governor Abiodun “is not a member of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and has no interest, whatsoever, in the delay or postponement of the convention or presidential primary of the party.”

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement circulating on the social media this morning and credited to the sacked Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Mr Salihu Lukman, linking Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to a “planned delay” or “postponement” of the APC’s national convention and presidential primary election.

“While we observe that the “Freelance Campaigner” as he labelled himself, has the right to his opinion, frustration and vituperations, we, however, advise that decency should not be thrown to the wind, especially in addressing his former employers.

“The APC in Ogun State urges the “Freelancer” to leave out the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his “freelance campaign.” The Ogun State Governor is not a member of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and has no interest, whatsoever, in the delay or postponement of the convention or presidential primary of the party.

“For about three years now, Prince Dapo Abiodun has been solely preoccupied with building enduring infrastructures, expanding the democratic space and entrenching sustainable development in Ogun State; so much to the admiration of all discerning citizens, residents and visitors to the state. The Governor just returned from an international investment drive that took him to some African countries.

“The APC in Ogun State and our hardworking Governor, certainly, do not need the national convention or the presidential primary, for Governor Abiodun’s well-merited second term. Salihu Lukman and his co-travellers will not determine Governor Abiodun’s second term; Ogun State people will do. His works speak for him.

“Lukman’s suggestion for investigation of reasons for the delay of the convention so far, would have been taken seriously, but the “freelancer” has even pronounced the verdict on the outcome of the investigation even before the commencement of investigation! For him, those he mentioned without any proof, should be barred from public office, appointive and elective, with automatic alacrity reminiscent of military dictatorship.

“A freelancer’s allegiance shifts by the hours, if not by the minutes; and it is only attached to the paymaster’s dictates. Therefore, it is obvious that the sponsors of the writer are against Prince Dapo Abiodun running for a second term! This is nothing but mere daydreaming and wishful thinking by people who have lost touch with the present reality in Ogun State.

“Our party is very strong and dominant, our Governor has raised the bar in service delivery and created peaceful coexistence with his sociopolitical policy of inclusiveness that has attracted the political juggernauts of Ogun politics into APC.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not given to open commendation, but he publicly and profusely commended our performing Governor during his recent visit to Ogun State in January, to the chagrin of the Naysayers. Describing Governor Abiodun as the ‘‘performing Governor of Nigeria’s Gateway State,’’ the President said he is a worthy example of ‘‘promises made, promises kept.’’

‘‘This has made Ogun State one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country and investors’ destination of choice. You (Prince Abiodun) have justified the mandate of the people of Ogun State. You have represented our Party very well,’’ the President had said.

‘‘Your Excellency, well done! I am proud of what you have done for your State and your people. You have made our great Party, the APC, proud too. You are a worthy example of promises made, promises kept. These lofty projects could not have materialised without your huge investment and commitment to security of lives and property.’’

“President Buhari also congratulated the people of Ogun State for having such a “focused, deliberate and inclusive Administration under the watch of Prince Abiodun,” urging them to continue to support the governor for the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda of his Administration: “I congratulate the people of Ogun State for having such a focused, inclusive and deliberate Administration under the watch of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun. I enjoin you to continue to support him for the successful implementation of the Building Our Future Together Agenda of his Administration.

“Your support is required to ensure more delivery of projects that will ensure social and economic development of the State and individual prosperity of the citizenry.”