By Joseph Erunke

MIKE Usibe, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just conducted Ogoja/Yala bye-election, has formally rejected the results of the election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He alleged that the exercise was marred by violent killings, thuggery and unprecedented electoral fraud.

Usibe, in a statement, Monday, in Abuja, vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court, even as he alleged shooting of innocent electorate during the exercise.

“We have bullet shells, those wounded and photographs of opposition party agents snatching ballot boxes and tampering with ballot papers and result sheets,” he claimed.

According to him, “Arising from the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election, which took place on Saturday, 26th February 2022, there are fundamental issues that cannot be glossed over, in the interest of the electoral process, the good people of the ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and posterity.”

“The people came out and voted massively for the party of their choice, the Peoples DemocraticParty, PDP, and outrightly rejected Gov Ayade and the All Progressives Congress, APC. The PDP clearly won the election,” he claimed.

Claiming that “violence was unleashed on the electoral process”,Usibe insisted that the “unprecedented violence” perpetrated by “this vicious group of marauders, ultimately held INEC officials, hostage, forcing them to post false results in favour of the APC.”

“In the light of the foregoing, I hereby state clearly that I am the authentic winner of the by-election and should have been so declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“This old-fashioned electoral fraud will be appropriately redressed within the confines of the law.

“I thank the good people of Ogoja/Yala and all my supporters for giving me their mandate, which by the grace of God is still intact,” he said.

