By Segun Ige

As a political contributor on major Nigerian issues, for some time I’d been in a hibernation – not triggered or inspired to write or comment on anything significantly.

I’d rather I traced such dispassion instructively on two things: first it was high time I turned over to my other passion, namely computational linguistics; secondly, perhaps far more importantly, there’s really nothing worthwhile to comment upon.

Simply nothing!But to be sure, I was always poke-nosing around every now and then into major political events that could mature me away from my inspirational incubation.

Then along the line – thanks to Dwight Macdonald’s Politics – I stumbled upon two intriguingly breathtaking powerful writers I’ve long fancied since my alma mater: Leo Tolstoy and George Orwell.

For one, Tolstoy did not provoke any ‘anxiety of influence’ within my writing prowess.

For another, Orwell did, however, immediately precipitate in me the proper perception by the which my opinion piece would be disinterestedly parameterised. And, before I knew it, I was already under the spell of Orwell’s “Catastrophic Gradualism.”

But don’t let me be too forward; let’s hear the words directly from the horse’s mouth: “According to this theory, nothing is ever achieved without bloodshed, lies, tyranny and injustice, but on the other hand no considerable change is to be expected as the result of even the greatest upheaval.”

What a powerful assertion from the war-writer! But even more pungently, the horse continues: “History necessarily proceeds by calamities, but each succeeding age will be as bad, or nearly as bad, as the last.”

He then adds that: “If you object to dictatorship, you are a reactionary, but if you expect dictatorship to produce good results you are a sentimentalist.” Since, before now, I’m an invariably angst “reactionary” of “dictatorship,” not to say Buharism, I could not but be caught away in the Orwellian temperament and sensibility.

But what is even staggering – which I do not agree with for arguable reasons – is that “each succeeding age will be as bad, or nearly as bad, as the last.”

“Will be as bad, or nearly as bad, as the last,” I repeat. For obvious reasons, that’s uncharacteristic of a Nigerian ‘Catastrophic Gradualism’– yes Orwell does argue that “it obviously could be – and, given appropriate circumstances, would be – used to justify other forms of totalitarianism.”

Clearly, the theory could be used to justify “other” forms of totalitarianism.Might we put it thus: Each succeeding age will be worse, or much worse, than the last? Obviously the assertion, “given appropriate circumstances,” highlights a typical Nigerian ‘Catastrophic Gradualism,’ that is fundamentally ‘catastrophically gradualist’ by default or design, especially with respect to Buharism, authoritarianism, totalitarianism, and neocolonialism.

The insecurity insurgency is, as yet, one major problem Buhari’s Nigeria is seriously embattled with; that seems to be the deficient hallmark of his administration; in other words, that’s what he’s perhaps going to be most remembered for.

The Buhari administration, to be sure, has failed enormously in dealing with the epidemic of insecurity the country has never had before in a democratic dispensation. Moreover, the manifold manifestation of “bloodshed, lies, tyranny and injustice” is to be expected as “the result of even the greatest upheaval” – all in the name of “change.”

Being a former military head of state, Buhari at least should have been schooled in the sine-qua-non and modus operandi of militarily mitigating and mediating every form of threats of ‘accumulation through dispossession,’ without wreaking harm or havoc on human lives, that catastrophically could ensue in an exemplary dictatorial gerontocracy or institutional autocracy. I do appreciate the strategic quotient of Buhari in circumnavigating the country with linguistically peculiar zonal nomenclatures: first, it was Amotekun; second, it was Shege Ka Fasa; and then it was Ebubeagu – respectively, in the South West; North; and South East. (I’m kind of keen to see the South South’s version, except, though, if Ebubeagu sorts that out.)

Even though Buhari would not admit that he’s already operating on a secessionist tenant, in letting contested zones have their cakes and eat them, practically and technically he’s already militarised the bombastic elements eventuated by democratic diehards.

The fact that Buhari is suffering from a military-and-democratic crisis of consciousness is abundantly clear. In a military regime, typically, actions are hardly weighed against their consequences; ideas are barely thought-out and mapped-out before any actionable planned-out decision; and then of course the citizenry are scarcely carried along in the minutest direction that’s going to have a gigantic impact on them. And as such, we see how Buhari could not consistently create a democratic uniformity among his ‘civilian’ subordinates.

Even though he did try in one way or another – i.e. the futile armageddon against corruption – his military forthrightness is often thwarted away by progressophobics of similar persuasion.

I think what the Buhari administration need do, now, is to make sure that the Groundhog Day doesn’t give birth to an ascendency of catastrophes for next presidency by actualising a free, fair, full, and credible transfer of power, come 2023.

Ige, a freelance journalist, wrote from Lagos, via [email protected]

