Obaseki sends criminal law, disability rights bills, others to Edo Assembly

Governor Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki Wednesday sent five bills to the Edo State House of Assembly, including the Disability Rights Bill which seeks to end all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities.

He also sent the Electricity Commission and Agency Bill that aims to increase access to electricity to all Edo residents.

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Andrew Emwanta, disclosed this to journalists after the weekly Edo State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House, Benin City.

Other bills are the Edo Property Development Agency (EDPA) Bill, the Criminal Law Bill of Edo State, and the Justice Reform Bill.

He said that the bills were discussed extensively with necessary corrections made, noting that clean copies of the bills will be sent to the Edo House of Assembly for legislative action.

On her part, Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, disclosed that external candidates will no longer be allowed to write exams in government-owned and private schools across the state.

According to her, “The EXCO mandated the Ministry of Education to put out a public announcement to inform parents and proprietors of private schools as well as public schools’ principals that effective immediately, no external candidates will be allowed to write any exams in Edo.

“This affects West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO), Junior Secondary school as well as primary six exams. The EXCO is only reinforcing this message for the ministry implementation extant policy; this is not a new thing.”

