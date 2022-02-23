Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, inaugurated an eight-man Edo State Private Property Protection Law Implementation Committee charged with the responsibility of improving land administration in the state and supporting the government’s efforts at checking the activities of land grabbers and property speculators in communities across the state.

Obaseki, while inaugurating the committee at the Government House in Benin City, said his administration amended some aspects of the Edo State Private Property Protection Law to strengthen the committee’s capacity to effectively and efficiently deliver on its duties.

He said: “This committee was set up to arrest and restrain offenders, who contravene provisions of the Edo State Private Property Protection Law 2021. They are also to receive, screen and conduct preliminary review proceedings on public and private petitions relating to the subject of this law.

“The committee has the power to investigate offences, which are against the provisions of this law and prosecute offenders who have contravened this law. They are also to make resolutions and set out procedures and other functions as required for them to undertake their activities.

“You are all witnesses to the rapid urbanisation that is taking place and the pressure on communal land. Economic development and growth can only take place in an atmosphere of law and order.

“We will not allow and accept a situation where people just trespass indiscriminately into other people’s landed properties as it threatens the foundation of our economic existence in the state.”

Charging the committee on improving land administration in the state, Obaseki further stated: “We have aggregated lots of petitions running into hundreds. We would work with security agencies to ensure that you do the work well and fearlessly; I have spoken with the Inspector General of Police who has given his assurances.

In her response, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga (retd), noted: “No investor will put his money in troubled waters. We will ensure peace across the state as it will lead to development, industrialisation and create employment opportunities for the youths.

“We will ensure peace in our communities and state, ensuring that the act of selling people’s land is a thing of the past in Edo.”

Vanguard News Nigeria