The Coalition of Unemployed Graduates in Nigeria (CUGN) has applauded the bill seeking to create the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund, noting that it has the potential to generate one million jobs annually if passed into law.

The group, which made this known today at a press conference in Abuja, also said the Trust Fund will potentially address youth unemployment and enhance economic prosperity.

In his address, convener, Comrade Emmanuel Odenmalu, said the Trust Fund is a unique opportunity for the country to harness the potentials of its bustling youthful population for sustainable growth and development.

According to Odenmalu, if passed, the NYSC Trust Fund will provide “funding mediums for our teeming youths in the country in furtherance of its Skill and Entrepreneurship Development initiative for corp members while in service and after service”.

Comrade Odenmalu, therefore, thanked the NYSC for conceiving the idea, adding that it is a “function of strategic thoughts on rejigging our job creation drive towards socio-economic development”.

While commending the National Assembly for ensuring that the bill passed second reading, the group urged the legislators to ensure its speedy passage.

The youths, however, urged “Nigerians from all walks of life to lend their support to the proposed NYSC Trust Fund bill as the benefits are innumerable and of great concern to the teeming youths in the country”.