The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned 18 corps members who served in the Batch A, Stream 1 of 2021 in Ondo State.

Mrs Victoria Ani, the NYSC Coordinator in the State, announced this during the passing out parade of 813 corps members in Akure on Thursday.

Ani said that nine corps members have their service year extended for various misdemeanors, while nine others would repeat their service year for abscondment.

She, however, said that one corps member would be rewarded with state honour and 25 others would receive state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

“My dear creative, zealous and patriotic children, let me remind you that life will put many red lights in front of you, but you need to press harder and don’t see those red lights as stumbling blocks but stepping stones to a greater you.

“You should know that being rude or arrogant will take you nowhere but good manners can open doors which education or qualifications may not open.

“The road to greatness is full of challenges but those who dare to be different will definitely surmount whatever life places before them.

“You need to be inspired by the various motivational speakers and trainers who may seem like they have had it all, but who have struggled to succeed and get to where they are today,” Ani said.

ALSO READ: NYSC extends service year of 33 corps members in Nasarawa

In his message, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu gave the assurance that the state government would always provide security to corps members deployed to the state.

Akeredolu, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Bamidele Ologun, urged the outgoing corps members to create new identities and put what they learnt during the service to use.

“You are aware that due to the prevailing economic situation in our dear country, paid employments are very rare to come by.

“Consequently, I charge you to use the skills acquired during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme to be self-employed and become entrepreneurs that will assist to reduce unemployment in our society.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure those of you who have chosen to live in Ondo State, that our government will continue to create an enabling environment for her residents to succeed.

“The government and the good people of Ondo State acknowledge and appreciate your selfless services towards our efforts at building a virile society.

“Our people will forever be grateful to you for all the human development projects you executed through your community development service.

“The legacies you are leaving behind will continue to remain fresh in the memories of these communities,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria