By Bashir Bello

KANO — As the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 National Youth Service Corps, NYSC members round up the one year mandatory service, no fewer than two Corps Members posted to Kano State have lost their lives to the cold hands of death.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Aisha Tata Mohammed announced this during the Passing Out ceremony of the batch in Kano on Thursday.

Mohammed said 16 other corps members got extension of their service year for various offences committed during the one year mandatory service while three others were rewarded with state honours award for distinguishing themselves in the Personal Community Development Services they carried out in the state.

According to her, “Out of a total number of 899 stated for passing out today, 3 Corps members distinguished themselves in the area of Personal Community Development Services and will be rewarded with the state Honors Award, while 16 Corps Members will have an extension of service for various offenses committed during the year.

“I equally regret to announce that two corps members among the outgoing Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 paid the supreme sacrifice, have lost their lives in the course of the service year,” she stated.

The State Coordinator continued when she appealed to the State Government to consider resuming payment of state allowance and provision of corpers lodges across all the local government areas of the state to motivate the corps members to redouble their efforts as well as enable posting of the corps members to rural areas where they are mostly needed in order to compliment government efforts towards attaining the free education policy, healthcare services, Infrastructural development and Agriculture among others.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the state has always benefitted from the hard work and selfless services of the Corps members posted to the state since inception of the scheme four decades ago.

“My dear Corps members, the indelible marks you will leave would be remembered by the good people of Kano State. I therefore enjoin you all to strive hard to build upon the bond of unity you have established here with Kano people.

“My Young compatriots as you are about to enter the next phase of your lives, bear in mind that out country is blessed with abundant natural Resources which if tapped properly, are capable of making the Nation Great again, do not wait for white-collar jobs, utilize the skills you learned to generate wealth for yourselves and become employers of labor,” Ganduje however stated.