The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has extended the service year of 33 Corps members in Nasarawa State for absconding from their places of primary assignment during the service year.

Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, coordinator of the scheme in the state, made this known in Lafia on Thursday during the Passing-out Parade of the 2021 Batch “A” corps members.

Jikamshi said the affected corps members would have their service year extended or repeat the entire service year in accordance with the provisions of the NYSC bye-laws.

He applauded the 1142 corps members who successfully completed the service year without any disciplinary issue, urging them to be good ambassadors of the scheme wherever they find themselves.

“I wish you God’s grace as you enter into the labour market, may you be highly favoured.

“For those of you who have decided to be entrepreneurs and not job seekers, may you be equally fruitful in your endeavours,” he said.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State applauded the outgoing corps members for their invaluable service to the state.

Sule, represented by Mr Lucky Yargwa, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, said the many life-transforming projects carried out by them had contributed to the development of many communities.

“In some cases, a number of you stepped down life-changing skills you acquired through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the NYSC, teaching members of your host communities the skills that will empower them economically.

“We acknowledged the role played by you in the state’s health sector, including the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme.

“Under the auspices of this programme, you are complementing our efforts towards ensuring that our people have access to basic medical care in no small measure,” he said.

