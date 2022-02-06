.

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has decried attempts by some persons he described as political jobbers bent on polarising the umbrella body of the Anioma nation – the Anioma Congress in Delta State.

In a statement signed by the Senator who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, including the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, corroborating the position of the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien, on the matter, Nwaoboshi said, nobody can whittle down the strength of the Pan Anioma socio-political group, the Anioma Congress.

He described Anioma Congress as the mouthpiece and the nucleus of the people of Anioma nation and denounced the workings of those he said are bent on retarding the growth of this established body.

The statement reads: “I read with great interest the statement credited to our revered Asagba of Asaba, Asagba (Prof) Chike Edozien, CFR condemning the attempt by some political jobbers to proliferate groups aimed at whittling down the relevance of highly Successful Anioma Congress which has for ages remained the mouthpiece of the entire nation.

“Under the umbrella of all traditional rulers of Delta North, the Anioma Congress under the leadership of Asagba of Asaba have remained apolitical whilst speaking truth to power and protecting the interest of Anioma people generally.

“This is to wholeheartedly endorse the position of the Asagba of Asaba condemning any attempt to weaken the mouthpiece of Anioma people by establishing another competing organ. As the Senator representing the Anioma nation, I am opposed to the Establishment of any other movement and warn that any attempt to proceed on that tangent for political reasons must be resisted by all well-meaning citizens of the Anioma Kingdom.

“I will in due course pay a courtesy call on the Anioma kingdom’s traditional rulers to commend them for standing strong in the face of political overtures detrimental to the well-being of the Anioma people.” The highly accomplished legislator stated, noting that nobody can toy with the progress of Anioma people anywhere in the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria