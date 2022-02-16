Nwagbo Barnabas bags ECOWAS Youth Ambassador award

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Belburge International Limited & Roseluxe Hotel Limited, Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas, has been honoured with the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and by the West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council.

At an event in Port Harcourt, Saturday February 12, Mr. Barnabas was declared Distinguished African Youth Role Model shortly after receiving the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity from the youth council.

Making the presentations, President of the West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council, Dr. Williams Emmanuel said the philanthropic lifestyle and leadership qualities of Amb. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas earned him the ECOWAS Youth Ambassadorial appointment and awards.

He disclosed that the appointment of Ambassador Barnabas is accompanied with all the necessary documents attached to the diplomatic mission, including a diplomatic ECOWAS ID card, ECOWAS Certificate, Appointment Letter and a specialized automobile plate number to foster ease of the Ambassador’s movements across the ECOWAS region.

“His antecedents in promoting entrepreneurship for African youths, hard work, integrity, pure leadership qualities, selfless services to humanity and support for growth of young people and as a young philanthropist were put together for us to honour him with award as Distinguished African Youth Role Model and as an Ambassador of West African Youths”.

Ambassador Emmanuel also used the medium to advocate reduction in cost of electioneering process in country in other to give young Nigerians the opportunity to fully get involved in political leadership.

He said the ECOWAS Youth Council is working towards “gearing up young Nigerians to come into political leadership”.

He identified high cost of the electioneering process in the country as a major setback to participation of youths politics. “One major problem is that the cost of electioneering process in Nigeria is too expensive.

“If the government truly wants to go with the yearnings of bringing young people into political leadership they must try as much as possible to reduce the cost of electioneering process to the barest minimum.

“It is always difficult for the young ones who come out for political leadership due to high cost of purchasing of forms and mobilizing party delegates for primary elections. This heavy spending discourages young people who are just coming up to be able to get into leadership positions.

“What we are doing now is to engage political actors from the leading parties on the need for reduction of effective cost of electioneering process to the barest minimum,” he said.

The youth leader also used the medium to call on the federal government to create enabling environment for the youths in the country, stressing that it would go a long way in addressing the issue of unemployment.

“There is no enabling environment for young people in our society. If there is, it won’t be difficult to reduce unemployment rate in Nigeria.

“The best thing is to create job opportunities, engage young people in agricultural mechanism, ICT and also empower young people that want to do business with soft loans”.

He however, advised Nigerian youths to always be industrious and remain patient and shun all social vices if they must be successful.

In his response, Amb. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas expressed excitement and thanked the West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council for finding him worthy of the honour.

He said the award will spur him for greater selfless and humanitarian services to the youths and the society at large.

He lauded the ECOWAS Youth Council for encouraging the young ones and urged them never to give up. “I commend them and advised that they should keep encouraging the young entrepreneurs, hardworking and diligent youths in the society and those who have excellent minds.

“With this kind of recognitions, youths will be motivated and encouraged to do better for themselves and the society.”