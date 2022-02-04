As part of actualizing its firm commitment to make at least 30% significant impact in President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2060 Net-zero carbon emission target, the Nigeria Women for Gas and Green Initiative, NWGGI, has flagged off a campaign tagged: ‘Clean and Green Nigeria’.

NW4GGI, through the campaign, also seeks to accelerate Federal Government’s carbon emission reduction agenda and actions by 2030.

The ‘Clean and Green Nigeria’ campaign targets a 30% Dome-gas penetration in the over 48 million households in Nigeria with her Gas-to-Home clean cooking strategy by the year 2025.”

It is also set to sequester about one billion pounds of carbon by the year 2030 with her #1 woman, 1 tree, #1 Child, 1 tree project, WAZOBIA Women Green Wall and Gardens projects focused at planting at least one million trees in each of the 774 local government areas connecting the 8,812 wards in Nigeria.

At the flagging off ceremony themed: “Climate Change: Create Awareness, Take Action,” Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, commended the resolve of the Nigerian women under the aegis of NWGGI to partner with the government in the implementation of the National Gas Expansion Programme.

He declared the Petroleum Ministry’s endorsement and commitment to NW4GGi’s Gas-to-Home project.

Sylva, who was represented by his Senior Technical Assistant Brenda Ataga said, “as a government we are committed to ensuring that LPG is in every single household in Nigeria. We have set out mandate to support organizations to deploy LPG.

“We have commenced that with access to the CBN intervention funds which gives SMEs opportunities to develop micro businesses through the Micro Distribution Centers that will be deployed on communities environs so that LPG is closer to homes for utilization, with this, we would promote clean and affordable energy.”

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, represented by the Director General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Dr. Bukar Hassan, acknowledged the Ministry’s endorsement and support to the activities of NWGGI, especially with its tree planting campaign and projects.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of NWGGI, Hajiya Maryam Salihu Ibrahim, said their NGO’s projects are designed to support government’s policies on climate change for example – tree planting and domestic gas adoption/utilization as a means of reducing pollution and making the environment safe for all.

“We resolve to bequeath a healthy earth and habitable environment to future generations with the mandate to reduce carbon emission by 30 percent by 2030, through our Clean and Green Nigeria campaign project as Nigeria Women’s National emission Reduction Support Strategy which is launched today,” she added.

The Nigeria Women for gas is a non-governmmetal, non-for-profit organization established for the mobilization of women to promote adaptive measures to mitigate the impact of climate change through the utilization of gas, planting of trees and empowering women with requisite skills to become beneficiaries of the carbon reduction value chain in line with the 2060 Net-Zero carbon reduction target of the global community.

Vanguard Nigeria News