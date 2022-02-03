By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said that its officials were investigating a major fire outbreak on an evacuation vessel at Ukpokiti Field (OML 108) in Delta State.

The Commission in a statement by Paul Osu on Thursday said the incident was reported by its operations team on Wednesday.

“The Commission in line with its statutory regulatory oversight of Upstream Petroleum operations in the Nigerian oil and gas industry has commenced investigations into the incident in conjunction with relevant stakeholders and will provide updates appropriately.

“There has been no report of any casualties or fatalities and the Commission will take necessary measures to ensure that all safety and environmental measures in line with global best practices to safeguard lives and the environment are put in place”, the statement added.