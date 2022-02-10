.

…as royal father distances self

By Bose Adelaja

THE Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Lagos State Council, on Thursday, condemned in strong terms the alleged attacks on residents of Journalists’ Estate, Arepo Ogun State by a resident association in conjunction with the Olu of Arepo, Oba Atanda Oyebi.

The journalists alleged that the threats have been happening for a number of years.

Lagos NUJ Chairman Mr Adeleye Ajayi in a statement called on Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun to speedily intervene in the crisis to avoid loss of lives.

Ajayi noted that immediate intervention by the governor would prevent a breakdown of law and order and prevent miscreants from perpetrating evil under any guise in the estate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the residents of Journalists Estate Phase One Arepo, under the auspices of Journalists’ Estate Residents Development Association (JERDA Phase 1) sent a Save Our Souls Message to the governor over the matter.

A statement made available to newsmen by Mrs Olufunke Fadugba, Chairman JERDA Phase 1 and Mr Toye Olori, General Secretary, JERDA Phase 1 in Arepo, Ogun State, noted that the threats had now turned to direct invasion with the regular invasion of the estate by the alleged attackers.

“On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, over 50 BERA residents, led by one Mr Emmanuel Akudinobi, including some chiefs from the palace of the Olu of Arepo, invaded our estate and destroyed our entrance arc, located at the point of security access into our estate.

“After an initial discussion to prevent the destruction, it was jointly agreed to meet with the traditional ruler later in the day to discuss the issues and resolve the matter amicably,’’ the statement read.

According to the statement, it took a strong restrain of JERDA members and some elders in the estate, for the invasion not to degenerate into a full-blown skirmish.

“However, after a while, thugs, armed with cudgels, in the company of some chiefs and the said Emmanuel Akudinobi, came back from the palace of the Olu of Arepo, where they boasted to have received the order to destroy the arc installed by JERDA Phase 1 with millions of Naira belonging to our members.

“They first set about the arc with axes and diggers, to weaken the foundation and seeing that it was not bulging, they then drove an Ayab Truck over it to bring it down violently.

“The steel arc is a new one in replacement of the initial one that gave way for the road construction currently going on.

“The replacement of the arc was after due approval from the State Ministry of Works and under its thorough engineering supervision,’’ it added.

The new arc was installed on Tuesday, February 7, 2022, with due notice to relevant authorities, including the Police at Warewa Police station and the Ogun State Ministry of Works as well as Ministry of Physical Planning.

“The approved installation was witnessed by an Ogun State Ministry of Works assigned engineer and inspected later by a senior official from the State government and it was confirmed that we followed due process and specifications as approved by the state

“The chiefs, who accompanied the crowd of thugs, openly boasted that the Olu of Arepo gave BERA members and his chiefs the directive that the arc should be destroyed.

“The reason given, among others, was that we did not pay “homage” to the palace, before erecting the arc and that *No* other authority can override that of the Olu of Arepo.

“The estate arc has been at this landmark point since the inauguration of the estate in 2003 and delineates the allocated perimeter approved by the Ogun State Government. The location of the arc also serves as a security outpost for the estate and has been instrumental to warding off security threats not only to our estate but also members of BERA,’’ the statement explained.

The residents of Journalists Estate recognised the progress made so far, by the Ogun State Government at ensuring the upliftment of lives of residents of Ogun State with the current massive rehabilitation of the Journalists’ Estate Road in Arepo as a major signpost of these giant strides across the state.

‘We would like to put the government on notice of those who have an aversion to peace in this community and maybe working against efforts of the government to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“Beyond our control, the population growth in Arepo, buoyed by the constant influx of young people from all parts of the country, is becoming a resting reservoir to communal violence and destruction that may thwart the efforts of the state government.

“This is a Save Our Souls message to Your Excellency Sir and the State Government, that a situation, where the Olu of Arepo will be the arrowhead of criminal destruction of property with contumacious impunity, is a threat to peace and lives of citizens and must not be allowed to stand.

“The Olu of Arepo cannot be at par with the government of Ogun State, from which permission was sought and obtained to install the arc.

Reacting, the Olu of Arepo, Oba Atanda Oyebi in a telephone conversation with Vanguard has distanced himself from the allegation saying, “I don’t know why my name is linked to the matter.”

