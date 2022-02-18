NSSF: 3 winners qualify to represent Nigeria at International School’s Championships

Three winners have qualified from the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) trials on Thursday at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, Lagos, to represent Nigeria at the International School Sports Federation (ISF) in France.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria will be participating at the ISF championships, from May 14 to May 24 in France, for the first time in 14 years since the country was last represented.

Temitope Olusesan from Demonstration School, Kaduna, won the 100 meters finals, her record time was 12. 13 seconds, she told NAN that she hoped to make Nigeria proud in France.

“Winning this race will only help me to stay focused, the goal now is to represent Nigeria well at the championships, and I hope to make the country proud.

“I am glad I made it this far, the competition was fierce but with the help of God and my coach we were able to achieve this,” she said.

Oluwabunmi Israel of Vega College, Lagos, finished second with a time of 12. 37 seconds, while Florence Naingba of CSS, Bayelsa, finished third with a time of 12.72 seconds.

They were both excited that they will represent the country in an international competition.

In the boys category, Adebayo Lookmon of Ijaiye Housing School, Lagos State, came first in a record time of 11.18 seconds.

“This is the first time I’d be traveling and I am really looking forward to the experience and I believe it will be a life changing experience,” he said.

When asked if he did anything differently, he told NAN he put in his best effort and God gave him the victory.

Ibukun Daramola of Faith Academy, Lagos, finished second with a time of 10.23 seconds, while Kenneth Etimbo of Ritman College, Bayelsa, finished in the third position with a time of 11.28 seconds.

Olabisi Joseph, NSSF’s president, told NAN that she was confident that the selected players would represent the country to the best of their abilities.

“This trials was keenly contested and I can boldly say that we got the best, these children have given us superlative performance and I applaud them.

“I want to appreciate all the brands, individual and corporate bodies that have consistently supported us, I can’t name them all because I don’t want to omit any but we are grateful.

“We are sowing a seed of greatness in their lives and I hope this experience makes them more hungry for success,” she said.

According to NSSF, only children born in the 2004, 2005, and 2006 across the nation were eligible to compete.

No fewer than 16 states including FCT Abuja participated, 536 athletes from 202 schools who took part in the NSSF athletics trials in order to select contingent for the 2022 World School Athletics Championships.

Among the states that took part in the trial were host Lagos State, Ogun, Kaduna State, Taraba Bayelsa, Ondo State, Oyo, Ekiti, Adamawa, Kogi and others. (NAN)

Vanguard News