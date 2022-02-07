By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government through the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has commenced the process of enlisting workers in the informal sector in its welfare packages.

Consequently, the NSITF has flagged off a sensitization meeting with the stakeholders in the informal sector in Abuja, on the benefit of enrolling in the scheme.

Recall that the management of the Fund led by Dr. Micheal Akabogu has commenced several reforms to reposition NSITF in line with the mandate given to him.

Already, the Fund has embarked on nationwide sensitization campaigns which involved Chairmen of all associations and unions under the informal sector, leadership of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, President of Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders on the Employees Compensation Scheme.

Speaking at the sensitization exercise, the General Manager in charge of Abuja region, Tesh Kibikiwa, said that previously, the fund had concentrated on the enrollment of public sector workers and leaving out those outside the public service.

According to him, “Whatever the work you do, you should not suffer disabilities or injury but should you suffer injury, the NSITF will come in to take care your medical expenses. The scheme will that workers that have injuries or disabilities resulting from their work are treated properly to help them return to work or be rehabilitated.”

Kibikiwa assured that the current management of the fund is determined to reverse the trend by reaching out to the workforce in the informal sector.

He said, “Today as you can see a mixture of the informal sector chairmen or leaders of various sectors of associates in the informal sector. We have been concentrating on the formal sector but our Act stipulates that we should cover the informal sector which constitutes the larger percentage of the workforce in this country.

“Hence, we have commenced the process of sensitisation to bring stakeholders in this sector on board so that they can also enjoy the welfare package of the federal government.”

Kibikiwa said that some of the benefits of the social insurance scheme include, compensation for workplace injury.

On the criteria required for one to benefit from the scheme, the GM said that one must a worker or employee in the public sector or informal sector.

He also said that the worker is expected to pay one percent of his or her total emolument, either monthly, quarterly or yearly.

Asked to assess the response from the informal sector, the GM said: “today we were impressed by the turn out of the people in the informal sector.

“A lot of them that came, have promised to take the message back to their others and to ensure that their members informed to enable them register with the social insurance scheme.”

He said the present management at the NSITF has spread it’s dragnet wide across the country, to ensure that the people in the grassroot areas are given the opportunity to be part of the scheme.

He further said that the management has reformed it’s systems to ensure that the processing of compensation is seamless.

“We are trying to make sure that anybody who makes a claim and after fulfilling all the requirements, recieve his payment not later than 14 days.

Among the informal sector workers that attended the workshop were representatives of the Tricycle Riders popularly known as the “Keke- Riders, the Civilian JTF, traders and other artisans.

Speaking in an interview, the Secretary of the Tricycle Riders Association, NYSC Junction chapter, Kubwa, Isah Hassan Aliyu expressed the hope that the benefit of the scheme will reach his members.

Abuja region comprises three states, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.