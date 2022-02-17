The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi State, has warned petroleum marketers against diversion to end acute scarcity of the product.

The Corps also warned servicing stations against dispensing fuel above the N165 approved pump price.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Nurudeen Abdullahi, gave the charge while monitoring fuel servicing stations on Thursday in Bauchi.

Abdullahi said the monitoring exercise was designed to enforce compliance with approved pump price, check hoarding, diversion and circulation of adulterated products.

ALSO READ: 2023: PDP reviewed manifesto ready soon ― Ayu

He said that Corps had received reports that some stations, especially in the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis were dispensing fuel above N165 pump price.

“Some filling stations are shortchanging customers by under-dispensing and hoarding,” he said, adding that the Corps would not relent in its effort to check diversion of petroleum products in tte state.

While urging petroleum marketers to dispense fuel to motorists, Abdullahi warned that erring stations would be sanctioned.

Vanguard News Nigeria