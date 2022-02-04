.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A civil society organisation, Smoke-Free Nollywood and the National Film and Video Censors Board, on Tuesday, launched a digital media campaign to discourage smoking scenes in-home movies meant for children.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Smoke-Free Nollywood’s Creative Director, Ms Esther Aghotor, noted that smoking in movies left harmful psychological effects on children.

According to her, research studies has revealed that more than one-third of current adult smokers started smoking due to the influence of film.

She said, “The campaign video titled ‘Children are watching’ showcases the harmful effects of smoking in movies significantly as they influence underage members of their audience.

“The partnership with the National Film and Video Censors Board shows the agency’s commitment to promoting public health and safety of movie watchers, particularly children who are the most impressionable members of society.

She disclosed that the video, among other cast members, feature veteran actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade Ekeinde who called on her industry colleagues to shun the promotion of tobacco products in movies in the interest of public health.

According to the World Health Organisation, over 370,000 Nigerians smoke cigarettes, and tobacco is the leading cause of cancer globally.

Recall that the Nigeria National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act of 2015 and the NTC Regulations 2019 prohibit the advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products in entertainment,” she said

Previously, the #SmokeFreeNollywood had in 2021 released an entertainment industry Public Service Announcement in support of the campaign from influential Nollywood stars, including Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

Others included Osas Ighodaro, Anto Lecky, Meg Otanwa, Michelle Dede, Kayode Kasum, Daniel Effiong, Linda Ejiofor, Kiki Omeili, and Imoh Emmanuel Chimezie.

Vanguard News Nigeria