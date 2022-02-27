By Benjamin Njoku

One of the singers, Zinolesky, who was reportedly arrested and placed in custody by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has lamented the deteriorating state of the county, saying “There’s no joy for the country any more.”

The singer was arrested alongside Mohbad in the early hours of Thursday. NDLEA officers were said to have stormed the Lekki residence of the musicians without warrant, harassed and manhandled everyone on sight, including female guests.

In viral videos, the NDLEA operatives were seen assaulting the musician with clubs; and also shooting into the air to force them into waiting vans.

But reacting to his arrest, in an Instagram post, Zinelesky said there’s no joy for the country any more.”

In another post, the singer wrote “update-Finally finally,we go all dey alright.”

The marlian artistes are still in the custody of NDLEA, just the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said that their arrest is not unconnected with drugs related offences, revealing that about six persons were arrested with quantities of cannabis and Molly in their car and apartment.