By Lawani Mikairu

Medview airline yesterday explained why the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole was invited to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, office.

In a statement signed by the Director of Business Development, Medview airline, Mr Isiaq Na-Allah, the airline said there was no scam or diversion of funds meant for the 2019 Hajj airlift. The statement also said the funds were utilized for necessary preparations including aircraft maintenance and payment to service providers.

According to Na-Allah, “The attention of the Medview Airline Plc has been drawn to media reports on allegation of scam following the invitation of the CEO, Alhaji Muneer Bankole by EFCC to shed light on the airline Hajj Operations contract with National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).”

“In spite of deft moves by some highly placed persons to frustrate the airline from the operations with the late release of funds, Medview Airline airlifted 4,387 pilgrims from Kaduna, Yobe and Ogun States. The Pilgrims Boards in those states are living witnesses of the operation”.

“In line with the terms of the contract with NAHCON, a Presidential committee was raised to reconcile the differences in payment to Medview Airline and the number of pilgrims airlifted, and this later metaphorized into a Ministerial Committee, where all issues were resolved”.

“It is therefore strange for somebody to wake up and go to the rooftop armed with trumpets and cymbal for a non-existent scam or diversion of funds all to smear Medview Airline Plc”.

“Medview Airline is resolute to return to its leadership role in Hajj operations,” he revealed.

Recall that last week, a section of the media reported that Alhaji Muneer Bankole, the CEO was invited to the office of EFCC in connection with how his airline executed the contract to airlift Haji pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

