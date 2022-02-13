Political Parties to submit annual statement of assets, liabilities to INEC

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

If the re-amended 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 is signed into law, all the Political parties presenting candidates for the Presidential and general elections will be mandated to give the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC a detailed annual statement of their assets and liabilities of its sources of funds and other assets.

According to Clause 86 of the document, a party shall also forward to INEC a statement of its expenditure including hard and soft copies of its list of members.

In the document, any official of the Political party who contravenes this shall commit an offense and is liable to a fine of N1,000, 000 or imprisonment for a term of six months or both.

In clause 83( 4), a political party that fails to provide the required information or clarification or carry out any unlawful directive given by the Commission in conformity with the provisions of the section is liable to a fine, not more than N1,000,000.

Also in the document, any political party that holds or possesses any fund outside Nigeria in contravention of Section 225( 3) ( a) of the Constitution, commits an offence and shall on conviction forfeit the funds or assets purchased with such funds to INEC and in addition may be liable to a fine of at least N5 000,000.

In the Electoral Bill, no individual entity must donate to a candidate more than N50,000, 000 and a candidate who knowingly acts in contravention of the section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of 1% of the amount permitted as the limit of campaign expenditure under the Act or Imprisonment for a term, not more than 12 months or both.

It is also stipulated that any individual who knowingly acts in contravention of the sub-section is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of nine months or both.

Also in the document, election expenses incurred by a political party for the management or the conduct of an election shall be determined by the Commission in consultation with the political parties.

Clause 89(3) reads, ” Election expenses of a Political party shall be submitted to the Commission in a separate audited return within six months after the election and such return shall be signed by the political party’s auditors and countersigned by the Chairman of the party and be supported by a sworn affidavit by the signatories as to the correctness of its contents.”

Vanguard News Nigeria