By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Assembly has said that a reinvigorated Nigeria National Petroleum Company ( NNPC) under Mele Kolo Kyari has the potential of transforming the Nigerian economy.

The youth group congratulated the CEO/GMD of NNPC Ltd; Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari for the conferment of a Honorary Doctorate Degree of Engineering (Honoris Causa) by Federal University of Technology Minna in recognition of his enormous contributions to national development.

Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker Arewa Youth Assembly said the the conferment of his Doctorate Degree was surely a timely one, giving the his input of hardwork, transparency, accountability, leadership focus, vision, magnitude and direction which has turn around positively the affairs of the NNPC.

He said Mallam Kyari took over control of the NNPC after his predecessor’s era came to a halt making him the 19th GMD of the Corporation. “Prior to his appointment as the GMD he was Nigeria’s National representative at OPEC .”

“Mr Kyari, an indigene of Borno State, lived and had his education from the state bagging a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology and earth science from the prestigious University of Maiduguri. He joined the NNPC in 1992 as a Seismic Data Processing Geophysicist in the Data Processing Department of Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL). His journey continued moving from one step to another until he got to the top of the ladder. Positions he held included Exploration Geophysicist, Production Sharing Contract (PSC), National Petroleum Investments Management Services (NAPIMS), Supervisor, Production Sharing Contract (PSC), Crude Oil Marketing Department (COMD), Group Chairman, NNPC PENGASSAN, General Manager, Oil Stock Management, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD).”

READ ALSO: NNPC presents N3trn subsidy bill for 2022 to FEC

‘Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari is surely not the first GMD of the NNPC, but he has certainly proven himself to be the best, using his vast wealth of experience to revolutionalise the oil and gas sector, showing exemplary, unique and rare leadership style. This leadership traits were fully exhibited in his leadership for oil industry fight against Covid-19, his intervention in the dispute between Shell Development Company and Belema oil that led to the re-opening of Kula oil field. “

‘Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari on his assumption to office launched the TAPE (Transparency, Accountability, Performance and Excellence). A strategy that gave the NNPC a new face of development, beyond all doubts and against all odds, traversing to break the 43 years grid lock with NNPC’s account, leading to consecutive timely remittance of oil revenues , revenue optimization and thus alternative funding arrangements. These elevated the countries oil and gas production leading to an optimum use of our God blessed abundant resources.”

“No wonder, the NNPC itself wrote “Under his watch, the Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC has recorded noticeable transformation in the management and sales of the various Nigeria’s crude oil grades via an infusion of transparency and automation of the processes,” .

“Mallam Kyari has also ensured the creation of jobs through drilling of oil wells that constituted the Kolomani river II well among others, recruitment of graduate trainees and consequently highest oil output. His efforts can also not be neglected in seeing through the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, initiation of strategic fuel reserves, refinery repairs and rehabilitations, uninterrupted fuel supply, completion of power projects and the AKK pipeline project that will provide thousands of jobs to Nigerians.”

“As Nigeria’s National Representative, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), 2018, Mallam Kyari led the OPEC’s economic commission board tasked with the responsibility of reviewing the global oil markets.”

“A winner of the Prestigious African Leadership Magazine’s 2020 “Special African Business Leadership Award” and a recipient of Honorary Doctorate Degree of Engineering.”

“Truly, kolo Mele Kyari is a replica of Sir Ahmadu Bello and other Nigeria’s founding father’s who sacrificed their personal interest for National interest in this our era.

“The Arewa Youth Assembly are proud of this Pan Northern Nigerian of the jubilee and once again congratulate him and urge to redouble his accomplishments in the quest for nation building.”