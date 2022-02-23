Where do I begin

from? How do I start to write about a virtuous woman who lived her life for the benefit of her community and society at large? I am actually short of words, enough to describe the life and times of Nneoma Roseline Anyadahu Okwaranyia, whose life on earth will continue to be remembered by those who came in contact with her.

The saying, “Earth’s lost, Heaven’s gain” is quite apt in this case, as Nneoma Roseline, who fought the good fight, lived to celebrate her centenary, brought her family closer to God till she breathed her last is no more.



Graciously, the greatest legacy Mama bequeathed to the children was her devotion and piety in the Catholic Church. A pioneer Christian mother with St Michael’s Parish, Urualla, St John’s Parish, Umuobom and the Holy Rosary Parish, Abukwa, She was an active Catholic Women Organisation, CWO member till death.

What she got from her marriage training at Adazi-nnukwu, she freely transferred to the younger CWO members. Mama gave her life and times to Jesus and Mary. The marriage training, she underwent at St Andrews, Adazi-nnukwu with the missionary Rev Sisters left an indelible mark on her. There, she learnt the catechisms and the recitation of the Rosary.

The major articles of the Catholic Faith were inculcated into her by the Rev Sisters. She never let go the Marian devotions she came back with from Adazi. That’s why Mama was a pillar of the Legion of Mary at the St Michael’s Urualla, St John’s Umuobom and The Holy Rosary, Abukwa. In fact, she was the treasurer of the St Michael’s Urualla curia for many years. All her “children” went through the Legion of Mary devotionals and prayer meetings.

Mama inspired so many including my humble self, by trekking long distance to St Michael’s for morning masses on designated days. When she couldn’t continue this ritual, she formed the morning prayer group at the Holy Rosary Church, Abukwa for solemn morning prayers at 4:00am prompt.

The late Ezinne Emilia Ugokwe was in charge of waking these blessed women up with the sound of the church bell.

This was a prayer organized by unlettered women but they all recited five powerful psalms with ease and deep sense of devotion. Of course, they prayed the fifteen decades as was the Church’s Beatific Vision. There is no gain saying the fact that she found joy and fulfillment in teaching her grandchildren both at Owerri and Osina, those unmistakable tenets of our faith and morals.



Her dedication and devotion to the catholic faith did not go unnoticed, such that in the year 2000 AD, exactly sixty years after her marriage, the late Bishop Emeritus of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Gregory Obinna Ochiagha conferred on her the Jubilee Mother of the Diocese with all the rights



It is worthy of note that Nneoma Jubilee Roseline Anyadahu Okwaranyia was unassuming even when she was confined to a place in my sister’s house in Osina. Whether she was in her house in Abukwa, or at Owerri in my house, or at Osina, her companion was the ROSARY of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Rosary with its mysteries, especially the sorrowful mysteries made her share profoundly in the sufferings of Christ and of course in the hope of the Resurrection and the Beatific Vision.



One of the unmistakable virtues bequeathed to the children and all that came around her was humility and generosity. A princess at birth and a queen in marriage, God created her royalty and designated her royalty. Yet, she was humility personified. Despite her royal background, marriage and beauty, she exhumed calmness and humility in her dealings with everyone. Her smile was contagious and could melt the heart of stone. Mama is an opposite of the pomp and pageantry of today’s royals. As queen mother, she assisted her husband in keeping the home front calm and organized as well as living an exemplary life as an edification for the womenfolk.



Mama was our guiding light. She set the example of what a good wife, mother, and friend should be. She always did her best to be patient with all of her children. She tried to carve out some quality time with each of us. She truly believed that she could “pass through raging waters in the sea and not drown” because God was with her the entire time. Nneoma Roseline Anyadahu Okwaranyia. We thank God Almighty for the life you lived. We are consoled by Christopher Holloway’s statement; “The life of one we love is never lost. Its influence goes on through all the lives it ever touched.”

Sir Ethelbert Emeka Okwaranyia, a catholic knight, was a member of the House of Representatives.

Vanguard News Nigeria