By Steve Oko

The sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to solidarize with its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who appeared in Abuja court, Wednesday, recorded partial compliance in Umuahia.

Unlike previous exercises which recorded total compliance, yesterday, while some residents stayed indoors, others went about their businesses in defiance to the order.

Although most schools in the state capital had on Tuesday indicated in their notice boards that there would be no school on Wednesday, few others actually held classes.

The roads were also not totally empty, unlike previous exercises where they were virtually deserted.

Banks however did not open for business except customers who made use of their Automated Machines, ATMs for their transactions.

The markets within the metropolis were also open while motor parks operated but not in full capacity.

There was no incidence of any clash between the enforcers and security operatives.

But normal life resumed across the capital city around 3:00pn when news about Kanu’s court proceeding began to filter in.

