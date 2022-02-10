.

By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has been predicated as a political party that will form the next government in Enugu state.

A new member of the party, Prince Jeff Nnamani made the prediction when he paid a visit to the party’s state secretariat in Enugu, on Wednesday.

He said that the party was ready to redefine Enugu State politics after over 24 years of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, control of power, adding that APGA was the only platform that had the capacity of returning governance to the people.

He disclosed that he ran a check on other political platforms in the State and made a choice to begin his political career in APGA.

Nnamani who is suspected to have a governorship ambition said: “we have a very big problem and the only way is to identify the party that can drive this process. We have identified APGA as that platform. What is needed now is for us to come together and ensure that integrity and accountability is the watchword.”

He said the society was being confronted with leadership failure, stressing that “a leader is supposed to serve the people and people should be allowed to elect their leader.

“APGA is the only platform that will provide the needed change. APGA is the only option, it’s not an alternative to any other one.

“APGA is a party that produced one of the best governors in the Southeast, in the person of Peter Obi; so, it’s a party with integrity and accountability.”

On the February 23 local government election in the State, he vowed that “we cannot afford to fail.

“It is a grassroots election, we must get to the grassroots to do our campaigns. I don’t want anyone to believe that the election will not hold. People should discountenance the belief that there will be no voting; we must do away with apathy.

“In APGA we will campaign and seek votes. You can’t sit in your comfort zone and win elections, you can’t sit and be castigating leaders.”

In a remark, the Chairman of APGA in Enugu State, Barr. Ndubuisi Onyia assured that the party would form the next government in Enugu State.

He said with the likes of Nnamani joining the party, the coast was clear for an electoral fortune in 2023.

