By Ogalah Ibrahim

The National Council of the Nigeria Institute of Builders (NIOB), has conferred the “Fellow of Charter” on Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, in recognition of his giant stride towards infrastructural development across the state.

The investiture ceremony graced by key players of the NIOB was held recently at the General Muhammadu Buhari Red Chamber in Katsina State Government House.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of NIOB and Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Professor Yohana Daniel Izam, disclosed that the Fellows of Charter is the highest grade of membership reserved for people who have excelled in one way or the other in the building industry.

Izam said “the honorary fellow for the avoidance of doubt was conferred on the state governor in recognition of his contribution to nation building.”

Other issues considered before conferring the award on the Katsina Governor according to the NIOB President includes his friendliness with builders and involvement of quite a number of builders in strategic positions in his administration.

Izam said: “In katsina we have so many builders playing critical roles in Katsina State Government. It is therefore in recognition of this Wonderful performance of the Governor, because without his approval, all these would not have happened.”

While acknowledging the efforts of Governor Masari in the area of infrastructural development, Izam identified some of the laudable projects under the Masari led administration to include “the mass housing project” he described as “dead in so many other states but given prominence by the Masari’s government in view of the rising population.”

The NIOB President also applauded the state government for the absence of reports on building collapse in the state over the vexing issue of collapse of building.

However, Izam noted that “to tame the activities of quacks who have infested the building profession and to safeguard the future, there is need to embark on the inspection of illegal framework of buildings constructions in the state.”

To that effect, Izam urged the state house of assembly to pass the urban development laws of building control regulation in the state to help safeguard buildings in the state for the future.

The NIOB President also appealed to the state governor to establish the department of building at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua State University just like it is obtainable in the plateau State University with the approval of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Along.

Responding to the gesture, Governor Masari thanked the NIOB for the investiture, particularly the state chapter, saying that they are the ones who helped to promote “the little efforts that we have been able to make here in Katsina leading to my investiture as a honorary fellow of the charter.”