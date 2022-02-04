By Udeme Akpan

Nigeria’s Power generation has dropped by 1,320 megawatts, MW, following a fire, which occurred at Egbin Power Plant, Africa’s largest thermal plant.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, this week, has culminated in the temporary shutdown of the station, thus worsening the power supply in the nation.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the management of the company, stated: ‘’The management of Egbin Power Plc, wishes to inform its stakeholders and the public of a fire incident that occurred at the power plant on Wednesday, February 2nd 2022 at around 4.20pm.

“The incident was successfully controlled by a team of Egbin firefighters working in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company in Egbin.

‘’Egbin has since activated its emergency response mechanism to determine the cause of the incident, while operations at the plant have been temporarily suspended in line with the plant’s safety procedures. Egbin is also working with the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Ministry of Power and other stakeholders to review the incident.

‘’The management of the company assures the public that its technical team is working assiduously to restore operations.”

It added: “As the foremost power plant in the nation, Egbin remains committed to providing power innovatively and responsibly in compliance with good health, safety and environmental standards.’’

