By Onozure Dania

Nigeria’s next President must be a Southerner and Christian, because the Northerners would have served their term of eight years in 2023 says Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a socio-political activist and critic.

In a statement in Lagos, yesterday, he said: “We cannot run away from religion being a key factor in our political structure. The North and Southern structure can also not be overlooked.”

READ ALSO:Oyo APC crisis deepens as sports minister, national assembly members, others vow to challenge imposition in court

Onitiri, therefore, implored Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to champion the cause, reminding Nigerians that in year 2014, some Muslim associations championed the cause of Buhari to be Nigeria’s President.

“Honestly, religion has become part of our unwritten constitution, just as the rotation between North and South.

“The Northerners should also be reminded that their leaders had ruled Nigeria for 45 years out of 61 years of the country’s independence,” he said.

Onitiri warned that never again will old,expired sick and selfish politicians continue to foist themselves on us as President.

“Enough is Enough. The country, Nigeria is bleeding profusely and in dire need of young, highly educated, committed, visionary, world-class, patriotic and selfless leaders.

“We need resourceful, unbiased and highly cerebral candidates that should be sponsored by our political parties, come 2023 general elections,” Chief Onitiri emphasised.

Onitiri also warned against any attempt to foist Muslim/Muslim candidates on the nation.

“We regard a statement by one of the Presidential aspirants that a Muslim/Muslim ticket can fly in Nigeria as a grave affront on the Christians which would be rejected by the Christians,” Onitiri added.