.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The President, African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, has said that the future of Nigeria depends on what it does today with its dynamic youth population.

While calling for generational transfer of power and wealth to the youth, he said the demographic advantage of the youth must be turned into a first-rate and well-trained workforce, for Nigeria, for the region and the world.

He made this call Wednesday in a lecture “Nigeria, a Country of Many Nations: A Quest for National Integration” delivered on the occasion of the 80th Birthday Celebration of Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Adesina regretted that close to 40% of Nigeria’s youth are unemployed. “Lacking skills, economic opportunities, they are discouraged, angry and restless, as they look at a future that does not give them hope.

He said Nigeria should prioritize investments in the youth: in upskilling them for the jobs of the future, not the jobs of the past; “by moving away from so-called youth empowerment to youth investment; to opening up the social and political space to the youth to air their views and become a positive force for national development; and for ensuring that that we create youth-based wealth.

Also Read:

APC convention: Buhari to court govs on choice of party chairman, Presidential candidate, others

He added “From the East to the West, from the North to the South, there must be a sea change in economic, financial, and business opportunities for young Nigerians.

“The old must give way to the new. And there must be a corresponding generational transfer of power and wealth to the youth. The popular folk talk should no longer be “the young shall grow,” it should, rather, be: “the young have arrived.”

The AfDB boss noted that the young shoots are springing up in Nigeria as the country’s youth are leading in the FinTech Industry.

“Two companies – PayPal Interswitch are both valued at $1 billion. A third company, Flutterwave more than tripled its valuation in less than a year to over $3 billion What does this tell us? The future is here and young entrepreneurs are central to it.”

Adesina said the African Development Bank approved $170 million in December of last year for Nigeria to support its program to expand digital and creative industries, by unleashing the incredible entrepreneurship of Nigeria’s youth.

He said the African Development Bank is also exploring the establishment of Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks — financial institutions for young people, run by first-rate young bankers and financial experts, to drive youth-wealth creation.

Vanguard News Nigeria