By Gabriel Ewepu

A monthly public opinion poll tagged ‘Nigeria Speaks’ conducted by Africa Polling Institute, API, revealed that Nigerians are suffering and screaming under the heavy burden of insecurity, unemployment and other issues affecting their well-being as citizens.



On releasing the report tagged ‘Nigeria Speaks’, according to the Executive Director, API, Prof Bell Ihua, the poll was undertaken in the week of January 24th 2022 to elicit citizens’ perception and attitudes on topical issues and trends covering a potpourri of social, economic, political, governance and public-life issues.

Ihua further stated that the ‘Nigeria Speaks’ poll project is a series of monthly nationwide public opinion polls, aimed at bridging the gap in primary data, by capturing public opinion, and giving citizens an opportunity to lend their voice to public policy discourse, practice and advocacy.

The Africa Polling Institute (API) is an independent, non-profit and non-partisan opinion research think-tank, which conducts opinion polls, surveys, social research and evaluation studies at the intersection of democracy, governance, economic conditions, markets and public life; in order to support better public policy, practice and advocacy in sub-Saharan Africa.

The report reads in part, “In summary, the January 2022 poll has revealed that citizens are mostly unhappy (78%) with the state of affairs in the country; as they consider heightened insecurity (38%), Inability to meet basic needs (34%) and unemployment (20%) the three biggest challenges facing them personally today.

“In addition, citizens consider Senator George Akume, most suitable to serve as Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), given his leadership qualities and past track record. On a flip side, citizens believe Ali Modu Sherrif isn’t suitable to lead the APC, given his antecedents with Boko haram, insecurity and past poor leadership experience.

“Furthermore, 74% of respondents said they are aware of the on-going voters registration exercise by INEC, while 26% are unaware of the exercise.

“Also, while 73 per cent of respondents said they had registered in the past and received their PVCs, 11 per cer hadn’t received their PVCs and only seven per cent affirmed that they have recently registered in the on-going exercise.

“Finally, the poll revealed that in 2022, Nigerians are focusing on growth in their business, career and academics (23%), while others are focusing more on gaining financial stability (18%).

“This poll is part of the monthly Nigeria Speaks series of national public opinion polls conducted by Africa Polling Institute (API).

Meanwhile, he (Ihua) explained that the opinion poll was administered between January 24th and 28th 2022.

“It involved telephone interviews of a random nationwide sample. 1,026 randomly selected phone-owning Nigerians aged 18 years plus, representing the six geopolitical zones in the country, were interviewed.

“With a sample of this size, we can say with 95 per cent confidence that the results obtained are statistically precise – within a range of plus or minus five per cent”, he said.