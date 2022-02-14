By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN ) said it was following the new revelations about Abba Kyari with great concern and some reservations till they are proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rev.Joseph John Hayab, Vice President of CAN in the Northern states and Abuja, said although many Nigerians had celebrated the bravery of Kyari recent revelations are showing a sharp contradiction.

“But it is pertinent to advise many in uniform and any other office of authority not to allow the euphoria of their office or uniform to make them act or be used by some powerful forces to destroy others, forgetting that a day of reckoning is coming either now or later.”

“When you see the arrogance at which some people in uniform treat other Nigerians when behind the scene they are doing terrible things against the law of Nigeria.”

He alleged that “when you observed the uncivil way some police and military officers carry out their duties you will know they have some hidden things they want to cover. “

“Their action is like visiting a shrine where the priest has to act funny to make you afraid claiming to be speaking with the gods when in reality he is speaking to nobody but acting to cover his lies.”

“Many Nigerians have celebrated the bravely of Kyari but recent revelations are showing a sharp contradiction. Our police and all security agencies should use the case of Kyari if confirmed to be true, to investigate or monitor many of her officers who are living above their means and terrorizing innocent citizens without respect to the rule of law claiming to sanitize the society whereas they are not clean and are the people destroying the society.

“These new revelations about Abba Kari have further put the credibility of many who are acting as saints outside when on the inside they are dangerous and a shame to the nation and the system they are representing.

“CAN pray and hope that many will learn from this, make amend, and start living and working with good conscience for the sake of the country and the good name of their family,” he said.

