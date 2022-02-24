By Fortune Eromosele

Social media Influencer, Director of Youth Sensitisation and Rehabilitation Affairs, NYC and also, the President and mastermind of Lucky Udu Foundation, has seen it necessary to take up a campaign against ritual killings which has raised its ugly head in the Nigeria Society.

Lucky Udu, a Nigerian activist who believes in law and order and sanity of society launched the campaign by shaving his head stating that ritual killing is a crime against humanity.

While speaking with pressmen in Delta state, he noted that such was never common amongst Nigerian youths, as he expressed shock as to where the good image-making and hard-working Nigerians have got this “make-it quick” syndrome.

He, however, gave some portion of the blames to parents for not doing what they needed to do as a parents, he also urged the Buhari led administration to redirect its main focus on the welfare of its citizens, especially the youths who got the larger percentage of the entire population in the nation.

Retiring to the youths, he said, “honestly, it is worrisome and challenging to see our known youths for hard work engage in ritual activities. It wasn’t so, what is going on? We are not only disappointed but we kick against it in its strongest terms.

“We urge the Nigerian Police to step up their game and concentrate on youths whose source of income can’t be clearly verified as a way of cleaning up the society.”

However, he advised youths to believe in themselves and have confidence about the future, assuring them of a better Nigeria in the nearest future.

“Ritual killing is not the sure way to wealth. You would only be running while no one is going after you. Believe in hardwork, be persistent, consistent, and remain focused. Assuredly you will breakthrough some day”, he added.