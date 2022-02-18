It is indeed a great time to be alive, as Nigerians will be given the voice to select their preferred Luxury Night Club of The Year 2021 in review, via a voting platform.

The award is being put together by In-House Entertainment and The Ayo George Events, the producers of other major events like the Enterprising Women Awards, Ile Ife Fiesta, Lagos Birthdays, Eko Music Festival, and many other concepts.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos penultimate week, the CEO of the event companies, Ambassador Ayo George said “it’s actually been a long time coming. We are aware Nigeria has some of the most luxurious night clubs in Africa, and we want to also use this event to project these night clubs to the world. The award will once again put Nigeria on the map, as we intend to set a record in the process. Everything about this particular award is going to exude luxury because Nigerians deserve a luxurious event at this time of our lives”.

“For example, the Plaque for this award is going to be a diamond studded plaque, the certificate promises to be gold plated framed and the biggest certificate ever presented in Africa, standing at 7feet, and the most juicy part and the icing on the cake will be the crowning of the eventual winning club owner as the Nigerian King of Night life for one year. So this is not close to any award event you have seen, please expect more details”, he concluded.

The rising Fintech company WATU is expected to coordinate the voting process, while the organizers are to release information on the nominations, the timelines, the voting procedure, the guest artistes at the award ceremony, the venue, and the date of the crowning ceremony.