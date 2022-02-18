Tome

Award-winning Nigerian-Canadian music superstar, Tome has released a love-indebted first single in 2022 titled ‘Nobody Else’

This is coming on the heels of a successful music year which peaked at the 2021 JUNO Awards where her single, “I Pray’’ (featuring Jamaican superstar Sean Kingston) clinched the JUNO Award for Reggae Recording of the Year.

Tome caresses this romantic melody with her velvety voice as she tells the tale of a person who is a sucker for love who has experienced a series of “breakfasts” (heartbreaks) but has finally found true love. This blissful tune serenades a lover who has given nothing but love, care, attention, respect, and devotion. Its lyrics render eulogies and affirmations as Tome sings …”I know that you’re the one just for me, no explanations… you are the one that I choose”.

Produced by multi-talented hit record producer & artiste; Yung Willis, ‘Nobody Else’ is a feel-good classic R&B record. This mid-tempo masterpiece explores the theme of love, desire, adoration, and admiration. ‘Nobody Else’ is intentional, emotive, and inspiring – the perfect song to arouse that mushy feeling with your lover.

Tome effortlessly permeates the chorus with a series of echoed lyrics as she sings “I want you in my life, I don’t want nobody else, I need you in my life, I don’t want nobody else”. Its refrain “nobody, don’t want nobody else” leaves you desiring no one else but your lover.

‘Nobody Else‘ is out today, February 18th, 2022, and is available on all streaming platforms. Enjoy the Vibe!