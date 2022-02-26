Nigerian blockchain enthusiast, Keith Mali Chung becomes UN Peace Ambassador

Nigerian Techpreneur, Defi expert and Blockchain enthusiast, Keith Mali Chung has received the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Chartered Fellowship Award as an Eminent Peace Ambassador.

This is in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to orphans, widows and the elderly as well as his exceptional leadership in the technology space in Nigeria.

Formed on January 30th, 2014, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) is a global non-governmental organization affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact. Its objective is to promote peace and harmony in various local communities across the globe and to ensure that the aims and objectives of the United Nations in the maintenance of global peace is being achieved.

The association is a body of concerned global citizens whose interest is to promote universal peace. It networks international and regional organizations and recruits people of decent ethical manner as UN Eminent Peace Ambassador through effective screening of nominations with special regards granted to personalities whose efforts are evident in making peace and providing benevolence to orphanage children, widows and the elderly.

The 30-year-old Nigerian (from Jos, Plateau State) is an educator, visionary angel investor. techpreneur and philanthropist who became a global sensation in September 2019 when he returned 7.8 BTC (worth $80,000) that was erroneously transferred into his account. Keith’s actions earned him significant acclaim in both online and offline media and he was dubbed the “African Good Samaritan”.

Keith is the President and Founding Partner of LoopBlock Network, a decentralized AI Blockchain company that was launched in 2018. He was awarded the Eminent Peace Ambassador by the World Peace President, Ambassador Per Stafsen.

Some prominent Africans who have received the IAWPA UN Eminent Peace Ambassadors include George Weah, President of Liberia; Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State; Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu; Mike Ozekhome, Senior Advocate of Nigeria; Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele; Razaq Juwon Lawal, founder of Africent Group; and David Evans-Uhegbu, founder of Jungle Entertainment Ventures.

Congratulations Amb. Keith Mali Chung! Keep the torch burning.