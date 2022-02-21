Super Eagles

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday informed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that the Super Eagles will now take on Ghana’s Black Stars on new dates.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, disclosed in a statement that the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off round fixture between Nigeria and Ghana would not hold on the earlier announced dates.

The two matches were earlier scheduled for March 24 and March 27.

“The opening leg of the fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium will now take place on March 25, starting from 7:30 p.m Ghana time, which will be 8:30 p.m in Nigeria.

“The return leg match will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, starting from 6 p.m Nigeria time,” Olajire stated.

The winners over the two legs will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed for Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria