Air Peace, Emirates free to resume flights

Emirates resumes flight operations to Nigeria February 5

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Government and the government of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, have agreed to lift travel restrictions between the two countries.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu.

READ ALSO:Retired Imo police officers drag IGP, Police Service Commission to court over alleged ‘fraudulent pension scheme’

Captain Nuhu said: “With this agreement, airlines of both countries can now resume operations, based on the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA, signed between them.

“Following the review and acceptance of the ‘safety decision 2021-02 issue 24’, as released by United Arab Emirates, UAE, General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, by the Federal Government, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, approved the reinstatement of Emirates Airlines winter schedule with immediate effect. All parties have been informed accordingly.

“Consequently, Air peace and Emirates Airlines are at liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA, between the two countries.

‘’All parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 travel protocols of both countries.

“We wish to re-assure the traveling public that the Federal Government would continue to ensure the provision of air services, while protecting national’s interests at all times.’’

Recall that the Federal Government and the authority of Dubai Emirate have been locked in how to implement the COVID-19 protocols and flight frequency battle.

There had been flight restrictions between both countries since last year.

Meanwhile, Emirates Airline has said it would resume passenger flight operations between Dubai and Nigeria on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The airline said passengers travelling to Dubai would undergo an additional COVID-19 test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test were received.