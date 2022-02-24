By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria is set to launch the first ever Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Stove in March.

The project, which is under the UNICORN Group, a Pan African Investment Company is targeting innovative ideas, start ups and early stage companies in the technology and technology enabled sectors across the African continent.

Disclosing this on Thursday in Lagos, during an inspection of UNICORN hub by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Chairman of the UNICORN group, Dr. Akintoye Akindele said the mass production of the stove, which will commence before the end of this year is being manufactured by eight young Nigerians at the Lagos UNICORN hub.



He said the production line will capture both local and export markets. According to Akindele, the product launch will be an affirmation that the young Nigerian innovators have been able to deploy ingenuity in the process of converting the natural gas into LNG, which hitherto were being exported into cooking gas.

When completed, the UNICORN Group Chairman said that the novel product would be made not only affordable to common Nigerians but available and accessible to all.

“We gave them accommodation. Some of them have jobs and left their jobs. They came here and paid, they designed the Stove in this company. We will patent it and will then export it to the world. Our gas is our blessing. We can now benefit from exporting Natural gas.



We can now go and export LNG. The is what we are incurring in electricity bill, cooking gas is too expensive . Each of them based on this are now shareholders in this business. Their eight names will be put inside the gas burners for life.



“We are trying to use energy for industrialization and for domestic purpose. This we have been able to actualize.”



Also speaking on the innovation, one of the product designers, Bukola Bolajoko affirmed that the innovation, when launched would be environmentally friendly as it would reduce emission of carbon dioxide into the air.



In the same vein, Bolajoko also said that the innovation will help reduce pollution in the Niger Delta and address gas flaring in the country.



In his speech, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed said he was in the platform with his team was not just to see the great job that Unicorn is doing, but also to help tell the world what Unicorn is doing.



The highly alated Minister, who described UNICORN as a true representation of Nigerian spirit aid the surest way to build local capacity and tell African story is true education.

He however, promised that he would support the innovators by linking them with government institutions that would partner with them to make their products and services available to the public.

“As I always say, it is not just enough to do good things. You must be seen to be doing them.

“We will give you visibility. We will tell the world what you are and what you do. And we will also take this to the government. I am sure many government MDAs will be happy to know what is going on here and to leverage on many of them. We will be the link between you and the government.”

“Unicorn is a true representation of the Nigerian Spirit, giving hope and helping to build a new Nigeria.



Unicorn is Watering the seeds of innovation. Unicorn is showing that impossible is not Nigerian, impossible is not African.

“Thank you for believing in Nigeria and for putting your money where your mouth is. Bringing children into this whole ecosystem is a winner. Bringing children from different disadvantage communities is a game changer.

“Seeing young Nigerian authors rising to become world beaters is inspiring. This is where dreams come true. This is where ideas are born and they become reality.

“Having the young ones, from primary to secondary to tertiary schools to see the best of Nigeria and the best of Africa is massive. Truly, exposure is the best education.”

The Minister also said he was glad to have met many Companies that have graduated from the platform:

Bookings Africa.com, which is monetizing skills.

Thank you for saving NTA in particular some good money. As you know, NTA is a parastatal under my Ministry: “Film anatomies that is using 3D technology;

RXALL authenticating drugs; MOBABY, YAHSHUD in the real estate industry; The 6 Charge Bar; Inschool, the Education Market, taking education to all, irrespective of where they are; Edusko.com , connecting parents with good schools; I & 0 fashion catering for women of all shapes and sizes; Koniku: US-based Nigerian firm building a technology that digitizes the sense of smell and sense of taste.

“I am glad this technology is coming to Nigeria, to be used in the petroleum and health industries. Thank you for bridging the gap between Silicon Valley and Nigeria. Glad to have met all these companies and be told what they do,” he added.