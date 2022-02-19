.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday declared that Nigeria needs more ‘rebels’ who would speak the truth to ‘power’ and would not mind what would happen.

According to Obasanjo, who spoke at the unveiling of the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel”, held in Abeokuta, the state capital, said, this was one of the greatest steps towards rebuilding Nigeria.

The autobiography was reviewed by Hafsat Abiola Costello, founder of the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy.

Obasanjo noted that for Nigeria to move forward, it required “more rebels” to stand and speak for the truth, saying that whoever must live a life of honesty and integrity had to be a rebel.

Obasanjo said, “Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel, but it is good. The truth is that if you have to live a life of honesty and integrity, you have to become a rebel. There would be some time you would be asked have to do something, but you would say no, this is not right. And when you say that you will become a rebel. You may even become a persona non grata”.

“Our country, there is no country that we can call our own except Nigeria. Our country, Nigeria, needs more rebels. Those who would look at things straight in the face and say ‘this is not right, ‘this, I will not be part of’, ‘this is not good for Nigeria.”

Obasanjo saluted the octogenarian for living “an exemplary life worthy of emulation by the younger generation.”

Earlier in his speech titled, “Worthy Nation Building Legacies by the older generation of Nigerians,” the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, called for inter-generational reintegration between older and younger generations, as part of efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

According to him, it is a shame that while younger generations are taking over leadership in other countries, the older generation refuses to leave the stage in Nigeria.

Bakare argued that the nation rebuilding development had suffered because of the marginalisation of the youth and the progressives who abandoned politics.

He also blamed the nation’s challenges on those he called “moneybags and bullion van politicians.”

Bakare, however, called for generational reintegration, beginning from the households, embracing cultural values that foster nation-building, as well as mentoring and leadership development for the younger generation.

