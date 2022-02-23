.

By Jimoh Babatunde

President, African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, has said that Nigeria must start managing its diversity for prosperity and national cohesion, not ethnic nationalities.

He said Nigeria’s diversity is not its problem, but when mismanaged, diversity becomes divergence.

Adesina made the assertion, Wednesday, in a lecture “Nigeria, a Country of Many Nations: A Quest for National Integration” delivered on the occasion of the 80th Birthday Celebration of Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“Nigeria, our nation, is blessed with incredibly rich diversity: of people, of cultures, of religions, of mineral resources, oil, and gas, amazingly rich biodiversity, that should make us the envy of the world.

“We are blessed with abundantly diverse agro-ecologies, which should also make us a land of bountiful harvests with the capacity to feed Africa.

“We are a religious nation, so we should understand that God loves diversity. Therefore, our diversity is not our problem. Diversity is our strength. But when mismanaged, diversity becomes divergence. Rather than unite, we become splintered, with each entity believing that, somehow, it is better without the other.

Adesina, while noting we must manage diversity for the collective good, said we should take Singapore as a case in point.

He said Singapore is a very diverse, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious society, made up of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Eurasians.

“Singapore is a nation of diverse people and national origins. Yet, this nation was able to forge a unified identity that has powered its extraordinary economic progress and development.

He said “Think of it: Chinese represent 74%; Malay 13.4%; Indian, 9.0%; and others, 3.2%.

“Think of their religious diversity: Buddhism ((33%); Taoism and folk religion (10%); Christianity (18%); Catholicism (6.7%); Protestants and non-Catholics (12%); Not religious (18.5%); Muslims (14%); and Hinduism (5%).

“There is religious harmony, not religious supremacy, or polarization. The people see themselves first as Singaporeans!.”

The AfDB President noted that Singapore by better managing its diversity has been able to forge incredible economic growth, which benefits all in the country, adding that Nigeria’s case is different.

“At its independence in 1965, Singapore’s per capita income was just $517 compared to $1,400 for Nigeria at its independence in 1960.

“Today, the story is different. The per capita income of Singapore is now $60,000. Today, the per capita income for Nigeria is $2,250.

“This highly diverse nation now ranks 4th in the world in terms of GDP per capita, with massive wealth and prosperity for its people. The evidence is clear.

“Singapore managed its diversity to create wealth — shared wealth. By better managing its diversity, Singapore has been able to forge incredible economic growth, which benefits all in the country.

Adesina said Singapore today is an AAA-rated economy by the global credit rating agencies as they have 100% access to electricity and 98% access to water, sanitation and their schools rank among the best in the world.

Dr Adesina said Singapore faced challenges just like Nigeria today, but they overcame the challenges by getting some things right as they focused on the fusion of national purpose and identity.

“They put in place cultural policies that ensured no one ethnic group or the other dominates or assimilates others, but rather, promotes multiculturalism.

“They put in place a constitution that reinforced national fusion. Article 12 of the constitution forbids discrimination based on race, descent or place of birth. It reads, “We the citizens of Singapore, pledge ourselves as one united people, regardless of race, language and religion, to build a democratic society based on justice and equality”.

It goes on to say, “there shall be no discrimination against citizens of Singapore on the grounds only of religion, race, descent or place of birth in any law or in the appointment to any office or employment under a public authority or in the administration of any law relating to the acquisition, holding or disposition of property or the establishing or carrying on of any trade, business, profession, vocation or employment.”

The President of the African Development Bank Group said the lesson for Nigeria is that the Singaporean society is based on meritocracy, not aristocracy or ethnocracy or religiocracy.

“Any society where meritocracy is subjugated to aristocracy, ethnocracy or religiocracy eventually tends towards mediocrity.

“Nigeria must learn from this experience and forge a new way of engagement among its diverse ethnic groups and religions. Nigeria must start managing its diversity for prosperity. We must drive for national cohesion, not ethnic nationalities.