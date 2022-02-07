By Adesina Wahab

Armed policemen with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) on Monday took over the premises of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos as there are insinuations that the Lagos State Government may reopen the school soon.

Our correspondent who was in the area observed that apart from the APCs deployed, mobile policemen in no fewer than five vehicles were keeping watch over the school premises as well as the dormitory located opposite it.

READ ALSO:Don’t drag us into your politics, Osun police commissioner warns politicians

The state government last December shut down the school indefinitely.

It was gathered that the presence of tbe security men is not unconnected with threats by some youths from the Niger Delta region to ensure that the school is not reopened for business until justice is done concerning the death of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr), a student of the school who died last November after he was allegedly bullied by some colleagues.

However, acting on information provided by the autopsy conducted on the corpse, the Office of Public Prosecutions, Lagos State, said suspects arrested in connection with the incident had no case to answer and they were left off the hook.

The uproar generated by the death of Oromoni also led to the members of the board of the school stepping down, while various groups have shown interest in the matter.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South-West Zone, said it is also investigating the matter and promised making its findings public soon.

The Lagos State Ministry of Education last month contemplated reopening the school but almost immediately backed down.

Sources in the ministry told Vanguard that the order to reopen it lies with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.