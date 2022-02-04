By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A Niger Delta group known as Project Niger Delta, PND, has vowed to mobilise youths across the region to protest following the continued delayed in the inauguration of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The group, made this known in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and signed by its Executive Director and Coordinator Comrade Princewill Timipre Ebebi, and made available to journalists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The letter which also copied the Senate and House of Representatives Committee Chairmen on NDDC reads in part: “Mr. President should promptly call the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio to order, and give him a matching order to set up modalities to inaugurate the NDDC board.

“As its stands, it is only Akwa Ibom State where the Minister and Interim Administrator hail from that is benefiting from the NDDC while other states are mere spectators in the affair of the Commission.

“We therefore, unequivocally state that we shall mobilise youths youths across the Niger Delta states against the Minister and Interim Administrator and we shall shutdown all NDDC offices across the nine Niger Delta states.

“This is our common resolve as youths in the Niger Delta region, we shall resist any attempt to intimidate or obstruct our protest,if the board is not inaugurated immediately.”

The letter further observed: “It is regrettable that a major institution established by law to tackle the development challenges of the Niger Delta region have been rendered redundant with the continued delayed in the inauguration of a substantive board as stipulated in the Act setting up the Commission.

“It is sad that since you came on board, the management and the running of the Commission have been vested in the hands of Acting Managing Director, Interim Administrator, and now Sole Administrator, in flagrant disregard to the Act setting up the Commission and therefore denying the component states the opportunity to have representatives in the board.

“This has not only dragged the region backwards but is causing serious unrest, agitations, and indignation amongst the people of the Niger Delta Region.

“We have further noted with chagrin the manipulative antics and demonic influence of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in the continued delayed in the inauguration of the NDDC board. In the light of this, we wish to intimate Your Excellency that our people are running out of patience.”