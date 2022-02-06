By Wole Mosadomi, MINNA

Senator Sani Musa, representing Niger East that is currently under bandits invasion, has called for collaborative efforts between villagers and youths to identify and flush bandits out of Niger State.

He also called on security agencies to apply modern techniques to confront bandits just as he appealed to the Federal Government to establish permanent military camps in the communities under attack.

The senator, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, yesterday, noted that unfolding events in the state had shown that some villagers are deeply involved and acting as informants to bandits thereby making it difficult for security agencies to overrun them.

Musa said this is not the period to start playing politics with the crisis at hand but time for all stakeholders to form a common front towards waging a total war against the common enemy.

“Recent developments have shown that some villagers are acting as informants to the bandits thereby paving way for easy penetration to overrun their targeted communities”, the senator said.

“I appeal to youths especially in the affected areas to fish out these informants and report to the appropriate quarters for action to be taken.

“The Federal Government should also take more proactive measures by establishing permanent instead of temporary military camps in the communities affected by banditry while the military should also apply modern techniques to confront and win the war against criminals”.

There had been war of words between youths in affected areas and government over attacks by bandits in the state in the past few days.

Vanguard News