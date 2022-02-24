NGO holds maiden safeguarding, child protection conference

By Esther Onyegbula

In a conscious effort to change the narrative, Yeshua’s Arm, a child right organisation held her maiden child protection and safeguardding conference in the community of Ibeju Lekki, Local Council Development Area, Lagos recently.

The one-day child protection and safeguarding training was organised to educate teachers, parents, guardians, caregivers, and everyone that works with and is affiliated with children on the need to protect and safeguard children in Ibeju Lekki community.

During the training session, resource persons gave practical examples on why parents and caregivers need to make adequate provisions to promote and safeguard the rights of children.

According to the founder, Yeshua’s Arm, Kemi Williams, “children are mostly abused within families and their closest network, hence parents needs to be intentional about family members who their children are not comfortable around. The stranger on the street is unlikely to be who your child is most at risk.”

On why the conference centred on child protection, Williams explained that the training became necessary as the local community is faced with numerous social-economic needs and high rate of early teenage pregnancy.”

Commending Yeshua’s Arm for the training, Mrs Ramat Kasali, Wife of Chairman Ibeju Lekki LCDA noted that “the training was timely and insightful.

“Apart from equipping participants with the right knowledge on how to sight some forms of violence, exploitation, and abuse that children experience or are at risk of facing, participants were exposed to the rights of children and how it can be promoted and safeguarded in our present world.

“The training was so educative as different participants gave testimonials of how this will help them better on how to parent their children effectively and how they can join hands together to fight for the children of their community away from all forms of abuse,” she added.

Notable people from Ibeju Lekki: religious leaders, traditional rulers, market women, artisans, teachers were among those who benefited from the seminar.

