The Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has rolled out new criteria for interested football stakeholders to meet in order to be considered for the role of match commissioners in Nigeria’s domestic game.

Rising from its inauguration and inaugural meeting in the Federal Capital, Abuja on Wednesday, Chairman of the NFF Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee, Alhaji Babagana Kalli announced that henceforth, no individual above the age of 65 or below the age of 30 would be considered for the role.

“In addition, we have now expunged the names of all retired referees from the list of match commissioners.

“Means of identification would now be by international passport, national identity card or driver’s license, and computer literacy is now a key requirement for anyone who wishes to be considered for the role of match commissioner in Nigeria,” Kalli said.

Earlier, at the inauguration, First Vice President of the NFF, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, who stood in for the NFF President, charged the committee to develop workable criteria to drastically reduce the number of match commissioners in the country.

He said NFF considered the present number bogus and impracticable considering the number of matches played over a season.

Akinwunmi reiterated that the roles of the referee and the match commissioner are the most crucial in the general management of a football game, and that administrators must regularly seek to improve the policies and methods through which the best hands must emerge, fully prepared, for both roles

“We must also select the very best hands for these important roles without any form of primordial sentiments,” he added.

Also present at the inauguration were the Chairman of Chairmen of Nigeria Football, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and the Chairman of Referees Committee, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa.

Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, another member of the NFF Executive Committee, is the vice chairman of the Match Commissioners Appointment Committee, with Timothy Henman Magaji, Bayo Olanlege, Sunday Longbap, Yabagi Baba, Aminu Manmaga, Sabo Abdullahi Dutse, Greg Abang Obuh, Kenneth Nwamuocha, Maurice Mbam and Donald Mbaezue as members.

The secretary is Danlami Alanana.

Vanguard News