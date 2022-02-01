By Victoria Ojeme and Ezra Ukanwa

A Nigerian veteran actress and muscian, Jolly Nnenna Abani, has said that its new Television Reality show: 40 & Fabulous, will not promote nudity and promiscuity, but poised to promote cultural decency, targetted at empowering the Nigerian women in or above 40 years of age.

Abani, who is also a modeller, Monday, made this known during a press briefing and unveiling of the “40 & Fabulous” reality show, in Abuja.

According to her, the reality show is to help the multi-tasking women chose their right career among all her crafts and to create a platform to help depressed women who are 40 years of age or above.

She noted that the reality show is aimed at improving the wellbeing of an average woman, capacity building for multi-talented women and cross breeding of talents anf crafts omgst women who are creative.

Abani who said the TV show is to empower women of different class and provide reward for their crafts, making them self-dependent, said that the women would be made to to appear on the show “without an iota of nudity and promiscuity.”

She said: “This show is targeted for women who are multi talented, but not sure of their career direction. It will also enable them regain back what the society has denied them in terms of religious, ethnic, responsibilities, family preside and life balancing effect.

” forty and fabulous will make a strong statement, showing that the world can be properly entertained without an iota of nudity and promiscuity, which have characterised our recent reality shows.”

To this end, the Director General, DG, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsenwe, commended the founder of the TV show for launching it at a time when Nigeria suffers moral decadence, also stating that women play a pivotal role in a nation’s development.

“In the history of every nation, there are times when products and brand like this comes up. First when I was accousted, I was very worried to support this program knowing very well that we abuse brands, and for me, anything Nigeria is my project.

“I would like to say that the organiisers of this program have made history. At a time when we talk ot moral and the upbringing of our youth in a country like Nigeria, the 40 & fabulous coming up is a wakeup call that really there is hope for this country.

“I’d like to quickly on a lighter note when you said they want the men 40 to come up, I’d like to assure them for every man who sees the Destiny woman always make the best progress.

“There’s also these saying that some men like women too much. Any man who don’t like women cannot get a good wife. Because to get a good wife, you must know who’s a woman. So for me, fabulous 40 is a unique brand that have come to tell us that when others are developing programs that show nudity, etc, they are bringing the best of women.

“So it is to tell us that today the 45 law is a platform is a network to reawaken our coofciousness as a people that we still have alot from our wonderful multi talented women in the history of Nigeria”, he stated.

Also speaking, Ayona Trimnell, Group Head, W-Initiative Access Bank PLC, while commending the initiative, said that the reality show is one that is in tandem with the objectives W-inititive of Access bank which is targetted to empower women around Nigeria.

She said: “All of us in access bank, we’ve long recognized the fact that there’s a lot of economic power when you so support women and women entrepreneurs.

“So, we were so excited, when we heard about 40 and fabulous. Even the name, I was like, No, we got to do this. So it’s a platform where we expect that and we know that women are going to their power. Anything about women empowerment.

“W-initiative is actually a group enacted and dedicated for just women, not just about me playing lip service to it. We actually cater to be men from supporting their finance, your well being everything about a woman.

“If you are a woman, and you’re not part of that W- initiative, I think you should quickly check it out and follow. We have loans that can support. We have even loans to get under your well being something to support your family dreams, those things are available.

And 40 and fabulous is actually a platform where women entrepreneurs would be supported; they will be brought to the limelight.

“Access bank is happy to be part of this because these women just like the popular saying that it will empower a woman, you are empowering a nation.

“It’s only the woman that you would empower and you see it multiply. If you give a woman 10 Naira to do business, with the dedication and commitment that the woman puts into everything that they do, you see that 10 Naira becoming 10 million and you’ll be like I gave only naira. So any opportunity to support a woman.

“We are very very happy to to be part of this. It’s actually history because Access Bank was part of the African American women Economy Forum that happened last week in Florida. And there were things that came out in terms of why we are different as an African woman, and 40 and fabulous is just speaking to that.

” I know that this is just meant to be a very fantastic event, a fantastic show. Which is going to bring you the real house hands as this course is going to encourage a lot of other women.

“So you’re 40 and you think that life ends. No, this is different. 40 and fabulous is going to speak to you, it is going to make you understand that maybe that’s where you need to start.

“And if you have not started at all, you begin to find yourself learning to do something. This is a very lovely initiative.”