–It’s the most robust, resilient in Nigeria, NDPHC

By Obas Esiedesa

The Federal Government yesterday said the new power transmission substation in Lafia, Nasarawa State will boost electricity supply to the state with at least one million households and businesses impacted.

The new 2X150MVA and 2x60MVA 330/132/33KV transmission substation built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was commissioned yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu said the substation was one of the best in the country, saying Nasarawa has become the centre point of electricity transmission to neighbouring states.

“This is a 330 kilovolts substation which the people of the state are already enjoying. It started since 2016 and thank God it is already completed now.

What it means for the people here is that they have already started enjoying quality electricity in Nasarawa here.

Before now they receive their electricity from Jos which wasn’t sufficient.

“With this substation, Nasarawa has become a centre point for electricity transmission around its environs”, he added.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo explained that the project would have tremendous impact on the economic activities of the state as it would improve power supply to the state greatly.

According to him, the facility has six feeders that would serve at least one million households and businesses in the state.

“We expect the project to improve the well-being of every resident of Lafia and entire Nasarawa State and improve economic activities, creation of jobs.

“Also because of the big nature of the project, we expect it to become the transmission hub in the country. TCN is already working on the connection. A 330KV connection from here to Abuja, to back feed Abuja”, he stated.

Ugbo added: “NDPHC decided to build this Lafia Substation essentially to step down down electricity from the high voltage transmission line [overhead Lalio)to a lower voltage level where the distribution company (Abuja Disco) can now draw electricity and serve close to one million households and businesses in the state. It will thus help boost economic activities in the state, with positive knock-on effects on employment and socio-economic upliftment of the residents of the State”.

On his part, Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele noted though the company was primarily a power generation, it has had to execute intervention projects in transmission and distribution ends, to ensure that power supply to Nigerians improved.

“In the last 15 years NDPHC has built 10 power stations and that is our main focus however we do realise that when you generate power it has to get ultimately to the consumers and that is why we have been intervening in constructing transmission substations, injection substations and so on.

“This is because no organisation can do what we do, with the speed that we do it, with the quality that we do and at the cost that we do it. We are arguably the largest power company in Africa”, he added.

On his part, the Deputy Managing Director, of AK-AY ELEKTRIK, contractor for the project, Dr. Mohammed Bawa Gummi, explained that substation is equipped with latest technology that makes it one of the robust and resilient in the country.

Dr. Gummi said it was one of the 47 substations the company has built in the country.

“Due to protection mechanism that has been placed in this substation, it has saved the national grid from collapse at the Jos substation. It is built with a high level of precision and also it is fully automated. I can say it can stand the test of time”, he added.