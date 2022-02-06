Going by the information from Working Group Nigeria of 100 women in finance made up of Tariye Gbadegesin, ARM Harith Infrastructure Investment Corporation; Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, Aruwa Capital Management; Taiwo Okwor, Africa Finance Corporation and Nieros Oyegun Soerensen of Verod Capital who are excited to host the Global CEO, 100 women in finance Amanda Pullinger, to a networking cocktail reception at the capital club in Victoria Island Lagos on 8th February, 2022.

100 Women in Finance is a global organization committed to gender equity in finance by promoting diversity, raising visibility, and empowering women to find their personal path to success. They connect women at every career stage, including pre-career, to a global network of people and resources according to a statement on their website.

Also, the working group Nigeria said that it would be an evening to network, learn about 100 women in finance and build the next generation of women leaders in the industry.

A check on 100WF shows that their mission is to strengthen the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at each career stage.

They also operate under a guiding principle that’s call Vision 30/40. It is the goal for women to occupy 30% of investment team and executive leadership roles by 2040.

The working group Nigeria are delighted to organize series of events between 8th to 10th February which will snowball to have a branch of 100WF in Nigeria and empowering women globally especially in financial industry.